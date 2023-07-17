HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Amid the battle for Space Command Headquarters, Senator Tommy Tuberville believes Huntsville should be awarded FBI Headquarters as well.

In a tweet on Monday morning, Tuberville spoke out about the future headquarters saying, “The FBI has needed a new headquarters for years now.”

The statement comes in response to a Wall Street Journal article that outlined several Republican lawmakers’ attempts to change the course of the FBI’s new headquarters which has been narrowed down by the Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bill to Greenbelt, Maryland, Landover, Maryland; or Springfield, Virginia, according to an FBI spokesperson.

According to the Wall Street Journal, House Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan (R., Ohio) proposed Huntsville in a list of recommendations to the Appropriations Committee on July 11.

The FBI told the Wall Street Journal that there are “numerous operational reasons” to keep the headquarters in the Washington D.C. area

An FBI spokesperson told News 19 that “the FBI’s facilities at Redstone Arsenal cannot accommodate the minimum of 8,500 personnel planned to occupy the new HQ suburban and downtown facilities.”

Despite that, Senator Tuberville is calling for the move, saying that Huntsville has state-of-the-art facilities.

“The best place for FBI headquarters is its state-of-the-art facility in Huntsville,” Tuberville tweeted Monday.

Currently, the Redstone Arsenal houses around 1,800 FBI employees with that number reportedly anticipated to expand to around 3,000 FBI employees across the 19 different divisions on the arsenal in the near future.

The FBI’s work at Redstone primarily focuses on the bureau’s cybersecurity, forensics, research, and training efforts, and represents a nearly $3 billion federal investment in North Alabama.

FBI Director Christopher Wray expressed his views on the relationship between the Arsenal and the FBI to News 19 in June 2023.

“I view [Redstone Arsenal] as an innovation hub for the FBI,” explained Wray. “We’ve talked a lot already in this hearing about technology and our adversaries’ use of the technology and our need to use technology to be ahead of them, and that’s where I think the R&D (research and experimental development) efforts really is one way of short-handing it, I think would be really concentrated in Huntsville.”

The decision for the new 3.5 billion dollar headquarters will likely come in the coming months according to the U.S. General Services Administration’s website but unless new legislation is passed will not be moved to Huntsville.