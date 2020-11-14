Tuberville doubles down on WW2 ‘socialism’ claim

Alabama's new U.S. Senator again claims Americans liberated Europe from socialism

(WKRG) — Alabama’s senator-elect Tommy Tuberville has once again conveyed a historically inaccurate understanding of World War II.

In an interview published today in the Alabama Daily News, Tuberville described his dismay at Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

“That’s concerning to me that we’re to the point now where we’ve got almost half the country voting for something that this country wasn’t built on,” Tuberville said. “Very concerning and, you know, as I tell people, my dad fought 76 years ago in Europe to free Europe of socialism.”

WKRG News 5 previously reported on similar claims made by Tuberville during his election night victory spech when he said Americans liberated France from “socialists and communists.”

The U.S. and its European allies defeated fascist Germany and the Axis powers in World War II.

