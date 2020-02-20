Tuberville campaign says poll shows him leading Republican Senate race

The Tommy Tuberville U.S. Senate campaign announced Thursday that a poll released by the conservative PAC Club for Growth Action shows him leading the race among Republicans.

The survey, which was conducted by polling firm WPA Intelligence, showed Tuberville with 32% of the vote followed by Jeff Sessions with 29%. The poll also showed the rest of the field distantly trailing the two front runners by double digits.

Three other polls released in recent weeks have shown Sessions leading by various amounts, with Bradley Byrne in second place.

Club for Growth Action has run television ads critical of Tuberville’s opponents.

The Alabama Primary is March 3, with a likely runoff March 31. The Republican winner will take on Democratic incumbent Doug Jones in November