(WHNT) – The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot has been released, and the state of Alabama is well represented.

Alabama, Auburn and Troy have players and coaches that will have the opportunity to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Here is how each school is represented on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot:

Alabama

Antontio Langham is the lone representative for Crimson Tide of the 2024 ballot.

Lanham played at Alabama from 1990-1993 where he helped guide the Crimson Tide to four postseason berths and a National Championship in 1992. The defensive back was a unanimous All-American in 1993 and won the Jim Thorpe Award.

He is the Tide’s all-time leader in interceptions with 19 career interceptions.

Auburn

Auburn has three players and a former Head Coach on the 2024 ballot.

Gregg Carr played for the Tigers from 1981-1984 where he was a consensus All-American in 1984. Carr was a three-time First Team All-SEC and the 1984 SEC Lineman of the Year. He was a member of Auburn’s 1983 SEC Championship team.

Ed King played for the Tigers from 1988-90 where he helped guide the Tigers in back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time in school history. King was a two-time First Team All-American including a unanimous selection in 1990.

Takeo Spikes played at Auburn from 1995-1997. He was a 1997 First Team All-American and a two-time First Team All-SEC selection. The linebacker won the 1998 Peach Bowl MVP and is in the top 10 in all-time tackles in program history.

Former Auburn Head Coach Tommy Tuberville made the 2024 Hall of Fame ballot for his coaching career. Tuberville began his coaching career in 1995 at Ole Miss before being hired at Auburn in 1999.

Tuberville coached the Tigers from 1999-2008. He was the 2004 National Coach of the Year leading Auburn to an undefeated season and SEC Championship. Tuberville ranks 10th in conference history with 64 SEC regular season wins.

Following his time at Auburn, Tuberville coached at Texas Tech from 2010-2012 and Cincinnati from 2013-2016. He finished his coaching career with a record of 159-99-0.

Troy

The Troy Trojans were represented in the 2024 Hall of Fame ballot with two players making the FCS ballot and a coach making the coaches ballot.

Larry Blakeney coached the Trojans from 1991-2014 where he lead the program to eight conference championships, five in the Sun Belt and three in the Southland. Blakeney is the all-time winningest coach in Sun Belt Conference History. He finished his coaching career with a record of 178-113-1.

Al Lucas played defensive lineman for Blakeney from 1996-1999 where he was the 1999 Buck Buchanan Award winner. Lucas was a two-time All-American and led the Trojans to three NCAA playoff appearances including the 1996 semifinals and 1999 quarterfinals.

Freddie Thomas played at Troy from 1984-1987 where he led the Trojans to the NCAA Division II National Championship. Thomas was a two-time First Team All-American and was named team captain in 1987.

The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame class will be announced n early 2024, with specific details to be announced in the future.

To be eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame a player must be out of college for 10 seasons, be recognized as a First-Team All-America by an organization that is recognized by the NCAA and have played in the last 50 years.

Coaches become eligible after three seasons after retirement or immediately following their retirement if they are 70 years old or older.

To view the entire ballot for the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame click here.