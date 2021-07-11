Trump stresses support of Brooks, takes jab at Britt, Shelby

MONTGOMERY, AL. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump repeated his support of Rep. Mo Brooks in the Alabama race for U.S. Senate, and took a jab at Brooks’ well-funded rival Katie Britt.

Britt said Saturday that it’s a sign of her campaign’s momentum. Trump reiterated his support for Brooks and took jabs at senators, including U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama and U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

The full statement read:

I see that the RINO Senator from Alabama, close friend of Old Crow Mitch McConnell, Richard Shelby, is pushing hard to have his “assistant” fight the great Mo Brooks for his Senate seat. She is not in any way qualified and is certainly not what our Country needs or not what Alabama wants. For Mitch McConnell to be wasting money on her campaign is absolutely outrageous. Vote for Mo Brooks! He stands for America First, and everything Alabama wants. He also has my Complete and Total Endorsement. FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

Britt was Shelby’s chief of staff but left to lead an influential business group. Trump, in a statement, said Britt is not what Alabama wants. Shelby is retiring at the end of his term.