Trump should pardon Nodine, says Washington Examiner opinion piece

An opinion piece in today’s Washington Examiner says the next person President Trump should consider pardoning is former Mobile County Commissioner Steve Nodine.

“Before President Trump even considers pardoning yet another political heavyweight like Rod Blagojevich, Eddie DeBartolo, or the just-sentenced Roger Stone, he should pardon people more deserving,” wrote Mobile-based conservative political writer Quin Hillyer.

Nodine was charged in 2010 of possessing a firearm while using a controlled substance. He admitted to smoking marijuana at the beach while owning a gun that was locked in his house 90 minutes away in Mobile. Nodine served a year in federal prison for the crime.

Federal prosecutors brought the charge after Nodine was arrested for murder in the shooting death of his mistress Angel Downs in Gulf Shores. Forced into federal court before his murder trial, Nodine pleaded guilty.

“Prosecutors charged him with the crime — even though the gun was nowhere near him, and even though the gun was never even alleged to have been used in any crime,” Hillyer argues.

“Nodine’s mere ownership, in another state, of a firearm was completely unrelated to any crime and unrelated to his use of a tiny amount of marijuana (which I do not, by the way, condone). It is evident the government targeted him…”

After a hung jury in his murder trial, Nodine entered an Alford Plea (a defendant does not admit to a criminal act and asserts innocence) on a harassment charge and served two years in the Baldwin County jail.

The article also calls for Trump to consider pardoning a Nodine acquaintance: Florida billionaire and philanthropist James Batmasian who was convicted on tax evasion charges.

