Trump campaign calls Sessions “delusional”

The campaign of President Donald Trump sent a letter this week to Senate candidate Jeff Sessions asking him to stop associating himself with the president.

The letter says Sessions’ effort to tie himself to the presidents name is “delusional.”

President Trump last month officially endorsed Tommy Tuberville in the Republican Alabama senate race, after the former Auburn football coach and Sessions emerged from the primary into a run off election.

The letter says a mailer sent out by Sessions mentioned President Trump 22 times.

“We only assume your campaign is doing this to confuse President Trump’s loyal supporters in Alabama into believing the President supports your candidacy in the upcoming primary run-off election,” the letter said. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

ABC News reports the Sessions campaign claims the mailers were sent to voters homes on March 6, before the president endorsed Tuberville.

CNN reports the president did not direct his campaign to send the letter, but aides were aware of his dislike for his former attorney general. President Trump has long criticized Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation in early 2017. That led to the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller.

Gail Gitcho, a senior Sessions adviser, told CNN Thursday that “Alabamans don’t like to be told what to do.” That’s been a common campaign refrain since the president endorsed Tuberville.

“Sessions was all in on the Trump agenda before the campaign even started, and is one of the architects of it,” Gitcho told CNN. “No letter from any lawyer will change that.”

Sessions and Tuberville were set to meet in the run off election March 31. The coronavirus crisis forced postponement of the election until July 14.