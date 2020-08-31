Troy Police investigate shooting involving father and son

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Troy Police have made an arrest following a shooting that left a father in the hospital and his son behind bars.

In a news release Sunday afternoon, Troy Police said Willie Jamel Bray, 26, was arrested and charged with domestic violence (first degree). Bray’s father, Willie Edward Bray, 51, was shot outside a home in the 200 block of Jones Street, police said. The shooting happened around 7:25 am Sunday morning.

The elder Bray had been shot in the abdomen when police arrived on the scene. Police believe an argument between the father and his son about the use of a vehicle led to the shooting.

“The argument began inside the residence and became physical,” police said. “The physical confrontation continued outside. Willie Jamel Bray produced a handgun and shot his father, Willie Edward Bray, in the stomach.”

During the investigation Sunday, police recovered the weapon used in the shooting inside the home.

Willie Jamel Bray is in the Pike County Jail. Bond is set at $100,000.00.

Willie Edward Bray is in a Montgomery hospital undergoing treatment. Police did not provide the father’s condition.

