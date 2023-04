JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — 11 cars and the lead locomotive derailed from a train traveling through Jasper Sunday morning.

According to Norfolk Southern, during the derailment, the locomotive rolled onto its side and spilled some diesel fuel and engine oil. There are no reports of a hazmat situation or danger to the public. Two crew members were transported to the hospital and have been released.

Norfolk Southern crews have responded and been working on cleanup.