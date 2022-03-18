UPDATE (10:47 a.m.): In Baldwin County, Riviera utilities reported 79 power outages in the area. Baldwin EMC reported 103 power outages.

UPDATE (9:41 a.m.): 6,098 Alabama Power customers affected by 246 active power outages, according to the Alabama Power outage map.

(WKRG) — We are tracking power outages in Alabama as severe weather moves through the WKRG News 5 viewing area.

At 8:20 a.m. about 10,500 Alabama Power customers were impacted by 153 active outages across the state. You can keep track of Alabama Power outages on their outage map.

WKRG News 5 is keeping track of the severe weather in Mobile and across the area. For the WKRG interactive weather radar map, click here.

We will continue to update this story with the latest from Alabama Power about outages across our viewing area. Check back for the latest updates.

The weather is also impacting events in our area, including the 70th Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival.