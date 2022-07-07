A cellular phone tower is shown on Monday, May 22, 2017 in High Ridge, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An Alabama Forestry Commission worker’s death is under investigation after he was killed by a falling communications tower.

Brett Savage, 36, was working with a crew to remove a communication tower in Washington County. The tower fell on Savage, killing him instantly, according to a news release from the Alabama Forestry Commission.

Savage was a communications technician with Alabama Forestry. Savage had worked for Alabama Forestry for three months. His death is under investigation, according to the release.

State Forester Rick Oates released a statement following Savage’s death.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of Brett,” said Oates. “All of us at the Alabama Forestry Commission are terribly saddened by his loss.”