ALABAMA (WKRG) — Monday, May 9 is the last day to register to vote for the Alabama primary election, which starts in a little less than two weeks.

Alabama residents can register to vote online or download the “Vote For Alabama” mobile app, according to a news release from the Alabama Secretary of State. If residents have a physical registration form, they can turn it into their local Board of Registars’ office. Residents will have until the end of the business day to turn it in, according to the release.

To register to vote, “you must be a U.S. citizen and Alabama resident who is 18 years or older on or by election day,” according to the release. Voters cannot have a disqualifying felony or be declared mentally incompetent. To register online, click the link here.