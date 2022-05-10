FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — Flomaton Police arrested a man they say burglarized a home Tuesday, May 10. Police received a call of a burglary in progress. They said Christopher Hodge was seen under the carport of a home before he entered the house.

Flomaton PD said a witness saw Hodge going through items at the home and called police.

“Hodge had absolutely no right to be on the said property, and also No Trespassing Signs were in place on the residence. Hodge did not make it off of the property prior to officers arriving,” Flomaton Police said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

Hodge was charged with burglary and booked into the Escambia County Jail.