TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — The player responsible for one of the most iconic plays in Alabama football history may not suit up for the Tide again.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Tide wide receiver Isaiah Bond has filled out paperwork to enter the transfer portal.

Bond, who caught the 4th and 31 touchdown pass from Jalen Milroe, spent two seasons in Tuscaloosa. He will become the first player to enter the transfer portal following Nick Saban’s retirement announcement.

Although the transfer portal is closed, Alabama players have a 30-day window to enter due to their head coach leaving.

If Bond chooses to transfer from Alabama, he will end his Tide career with 62 catches for 841 yards and five touchdowns. Bond was a unanimous four-star prospect coming out of high school.