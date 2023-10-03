BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tickets to the 2023 C.M. Newton Classic, presented by TriGreen

Equipment, are now on sale to the public.

The University of Alabama men’s basketball team will play Liberty University in a neutral site game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Dec. 30. This year marks the third edition of the C.M. Newton Classic.

Fans who purchase tickets to the 2023 match up will have the first opportunity to renew their tickets in fall of 2024 ahead of the Alabama vs. Arizona matchup slated for the 2024 C.M. Newton Classic.

The C.M. Newton Classic honors former Alabama men’s basketball head coach, C.M. Newton.

Newton was not only known for his coaching accolades but the impact he made on and off the

court. Newton stood for courage and was the first coach to put forth an all-Black starting five

and recruited players such as Wendell Hudson.

“The two upcoming C.M. Newton Classic matchups, this year against Liberty and next year

against Arizona, promise to be exciting,” said Mike Underwood, CEO of TriGreen Equipment. “For us at TriGreen Equipment, it matters that these games go beyond the court. The C.M.

Newton Classic honors a great coach and a great man. It showcases what he stood for:

courage. The Legacy Builder campaign allows four local nonprofits to be highlighted during the

game for the impact and legacies they are building, just as Newton did. That’s something

TriGreen Equipment is proud to be a part of.”

Liberty is a Conference USA team that faced Alabama in the 2022-2023 season. Alabama took

home the win last year at a home game against Liberty.