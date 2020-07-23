Three-percent of Alabama runoff votes were absentee

(WKRG) – Three-percent of people who voted in last week’s Alabama Runoff Election did so by absentee ballot, a slightly higher percentage in Mobile County. With coronavirus still a major pandemic, many are pushing for increased absentee voting, extended voting periods, an other measure to make elections safer during COVID-19.

According to the Brennan Center – a non-partisan law and public policy institute at New York University Law School – and the Alabama Secretary of State’s office, three-percent of the 626,500 people who voted July 14th did so through the absentee process. The absentee figure was roughly five-percent in Mobile County, according to the Mobile County Probate Court office.

A Brennan Center survey shows that the $400 million in the CARES Act would only cover 10-18% of what states need to safely and effectively administer elections during the pandemic. The organization is pushing for easier access to requesting and returning absentee ballots, as well as expanded early voting periods, and more polling sites to reduces lines and health fears.