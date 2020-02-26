Three Democratic presidential candidates to be in Selma two days before Alabama Primary

Reports say Warren, Bloomberg and Biden will attend 55th anniversary of civil rights march Sunday

Two days before Super Tuesday and the Alabama Primary, several Democratic presidential hopefuls plan to be in Selma to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the Selma-to-Montgomery march for voting rights.

WKRG’s Birmingham sister station CBS 42 reports Elizabeth Warren will be there and participate in a presidential forum at Wallace Community College.

State Sen. Hank Sanders who is organizing the event says at least three candidates will be in Selma. al.com reports Joe Biden and Michael Bloomberg are the other two.

