Three arrested in connection to Prichard murder

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Three people have been arrested in connection to a murder in Prichard. Jacob Weaver, Amy Simmons, and Shannon Holland are all facing murder charges. A fourth suspect, Samuel Nichols, was injured in the shooting. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Nichols will be charged with murder when he is discharged.

The victim has not yet been identified. The man’s body was found on Henry Brown Road Wednesday afternoon. If you have any information in the case, please call Lt. Robert Martin at 251-331-0897. You can also email him at r.martin@thecityofprichard.org.

