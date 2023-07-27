HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — One Dothan man and two people from Georgia have been arrested after a lengthy multi-agency investigation into fraud.

The investigation began on Saturday, July 1, when Houston County Sheriff’s Deputies rushed to Summer Tree Apartments in Dothan while investigating a burglary in Columbia where a victim had reported a large sum of money had been stolen from her home.

According to Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza, while at the apartments, investigators made contact with two of the three suspects in the case, Alexandria Danielle Mock of Dothan and Colby Mock of Blakely, Georgia, and during the search of a home, investigators found marijuana, U.S. Treasury Checks, a fraudulent Georgia driver’s license, and money.

After the search, both Mocks were arrested and charged with Theft of Property in the First Degree, and Alexandria Mock was charged with an additional Possession of a Forged Instrument in the second degree, three counts of Possession of a forged instrument in the third degree, and identity theft.

Alexandria Mock was booked into the Houston County Jail on a $90,000 bond, and Colby Mock is being held with no bond.

Sheriff Valenza says some of the stolen money had been hidden in a separate location, and contact was made with the Early County Sheriff’s Office. The money was found in a home on Lower River Road in Georgia.

On Friday, July 14, HCSO investigators identified the third suspect as Shikeem Williams, who was found at the U-Haul on Montgomery Highway in Dothan but fled on foot when officers made contact, and he was caught in a business on Greentree Avenue, according to Sheriff Valenza.

Sheriff Valenza says once Williams was in custody, investigators found three Georgia IDs, two of which were his, and one was fraudulent, and five search warrants were executed, during which $2,200, 5.5 pounds of marijuana, a Glock 10mm handgun, nine fraudulent checks, and two fraudulent money orders were recovered.

Investigators say they also seized an additional $11,000 that Williams had on deposit at a local bank.

Williams was charged with Burglary in the second degree, theft of property in the first degree, Attempting to Elude, Possession of Marijuana in the second degree, Possession of a Forged Instrument in the second degree, Identity Theft, eleven counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument in the third degree, Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm, and Trafficking Marijuana. He was booked into the Houston County Jail with no bond.

During the press conference, Sheriff Valenza revealed Williams may have been involved in a nationwide fraud scheme, traveling from coast to coast presenting a driver’s license that displays his photo but false information. The sheriff says it’s estimated Williams has fraudulently cashed $20,000 to $25,000 a day.