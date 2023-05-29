MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands attended this year’s 15th annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.

Family members of those who have served come back year after year to honor their service and sacrifice.

Angela Frazier comes here every year since 2017 to honor her mom, who served in the U.S. Army. Today, she wants her daughter to learn about the family’s legacy.

“I want her to know something about her grandmother’s history. I want her to know her grandpa. I want her to know what makes us our family and to show her that we are many different roots that make us this big, beautiful tree as a family,” Frazier said.

The Fraziers were one of many who attended the event, featuring a flyover, music and remarks from state leaders and veterans.

Retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Jerry McClain reminded people of the meaning of Memorial Day.

“Memorial Day is our most somber federal holiday. It is a day that our nation should pause and reflect on the ultimate sacrifice made by young men and women who died wearing our nation’s uniform,” McClain said.

Congressman Gary Palmer also addressed the crowd.

“On this 155th anniversary of Memorial Day, we gather on this hillside, overlooking the graves of those honored dead, interred here, to remember the price that they paid for our freedom,” Palmer said.

After the speeches, family members participated in a wreath-laying ceremony, followed by a rifle salute and the playing of “Taps.”