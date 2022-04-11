THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thomasville Police Chief Mitchell Stuckey tells WKRG News 5 his department is searching for an attempted murder suspect.

Chief Stuckey said Marcus Woods, 28, is responsible for shooting into a vehicle Friday night, April 8 on Sixth Alley. One person was taken to Thomasville Regional Medical Center with injuries, but he was released a short time later.

Woods is wanted for:

Attempted murder

Two counts Shooting into an occupied vehicle

Two counts Shooting into an unoccupied vehicle

Chief Stuckey is asking anyone with information on Woods’ whereabouts to call Thomasville Police at 334-636-2174. Residents can also call Chief Stuckey at 334-456-1049.