THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thomasville Police Chief Mitchell Stuckey tells WKRG News 5 his department is searching for an attempted murder suspect.
Chief Stuckey said Marcus Woods, 28, is responsible for shooting into a vehicle Friday night, April 8 on Sixth Alley. One person was taken to Thomasville Regional Medical Center with injuries, but he was released a short time later.
Woods is wanted for:
- Attempted murder
- Two counts Shooting into an occupied vehicle
- Two counts Shooting into an unoccupied vehicle
Chief Stuckey is asking anyone with information on Woods’ whereabouts to call Thomasville Police at 334-636-2174. Residents can also call Chief Stuckey at 334-456-1049.