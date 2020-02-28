Thomasville PD arrest man known as “Skittles,” catch him with marijuana, crack, cocaine

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — One hundred bags of synthetic marijuana, 16 bags of cocaine and a bag of crack are off the streets in Thomasville.
Police arrested Jason McCall, known as “Skittles” Thursday night.
Officers charged McCall with trafficking synthetic marijuana, possession of marijuana first degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
