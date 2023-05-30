THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Thomasville man was sentenced to eight years in prison for distributing child pornography, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice.

Dennis Elmo Haskew, 42, entered a guilty plea for the pornography charge on Jan. 26, 2023. The release said Haskew had “created multiple accounts” on Snapchat and was using those accounts to send images of child sex abuse material to other Snapchat users.

Haskew’s electronic devices were searched. That is when law enforcement found 793 pictures and six videos of child sex abuse material, according to the release.

A judge sentenced Haskew to eight years in prison and ten years of supervised release once he was released from prison. The judge also ordered that Haskew pay $5,100 in special assessments and $15,000 to the victims of his crimes. He will also be required to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison.