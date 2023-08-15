THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Second and third degree burns are keeping Wayne Buckalew at University Hospital after a fire inside Thomasville’s First Assembly of God Church last Thursday left him with serious injuries.

“The community has pulled together, texting him, calling him, praying for him,” said Pastor Ben Shoemaker.

Pastor Ben Shoemaker says the church member was working on an electrical box downstairs when something went horribly wrong.

“Basically the breaker box just overdid itself and blew up and there was a small electrical fire here in the church and it was able to be contained to downstairs. Thankfully, the good Lord watched out after him,” he explained.

Buckalew’s daughter, Kelly, tells us her dad’s neck, arms and face were burned, but luckily doctors believe he’ll be released in a few days with little to no scarring.

“Thank you for all the prayers and support everyone has shown my family during this time. Please continue to pray for healing,” Kelly Buckalew said.

For now, church services are being held at Thomasville’s American Legion until it’s safe for everyone to return. Pastor Shoemaker says the power will remain off until all of the wiring inside is fixed, which could take several weeks.

“It was a big surge, so we just want to make sure everything is good and we don’t want anyone else to get hurt,” said Shoemaker.