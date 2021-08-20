Thomasville Elementary goes virtual due to rise in COVID cases

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thomasville Elementary sent students home for two weeks at the end of school on Friday, according to the school’s Facebook page.

Thomasville City Schools Superintendent Garth Moss said in the post the school has a rise in positive COVID-19 cases and the temporary closure is to keep students and employees safe.

Students in grades 2, 3 and 4 were sent home on Friday with laptops for virtual learning. Students who missed school on Friday can pick up laptops next week.

Kindergarteners and first grades were issued paper assignments.

Right now Thomasville High and Middle Schools are operating on a normal schedule.