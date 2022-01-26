THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thomasville City Schools Superintendent Garth Moss has announced his retirement. Moss has spent 35 years in public education, with a little over three years spent in Thomasville.

Moss expressed his gratitude school staff members in a statement:

“Thank you to the school board members who put their faith and trust in me to run this school system three-and-a half years ago. I also want to thank all of the custodians, maintenance staff, CNP staff, bus drivers, teachers, administrators, and central office staff who make a difference in the lives of our students every day. This job has never been about putting the spotlight on myself, but it has always been about trying to give our students the best chance to succeed in life.” Former Thomasville City Schools Superintendent Garth Moss

Moss will serve as a consultant for the school system until December of 2022. A replacement has not yet been announced.