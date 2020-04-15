‘This is great news’: Sen. Doug Jones on designation of 187th Fighter Wing in Montgomery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) released the following statement on the announcement that the Air Force will designate the 187th Fighter Wing in Montgomery, Ala. as a new F-35 operational location.
“This morning Air Force Secretary Barrett called to let me know that she would be announcing the final decision to designate the 187th Fighter Wing (187 FW) at Dannelly Field, Montgomery Regional Airport as the 6th F-35 operational location.
“This is great news for the 187 FW’s mission capabilities and for the state as a whole. The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter represents the cutting edge of military technology and will enhance the Wing’s opportunities to continue their outstanding record of contributions to our national security. From my position on the Senate Armed Services Committee, I will continue to advocate for Congress to allocate the funds for the facilities needed to house and maintain these aircraft in time for their expected arrival in December of 2023.”
