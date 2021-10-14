This Arab 2nd grader has the second-best mullet in the country

ARAB, Ala. — This kid’s hair is definitely all business in the front and party in the back.

Seven-year-old Ezra Cramer took second place in the kids division of the 2021 USA Mullet Championships.

The second grader from Arab received over 24,000 votes in the contest.

The public was asked to vote for their favorite mullet.

Ezra advocated for anti-bullying for his competition campaign, called “Shake the Hate.” He raised $610 for Stomp Out Bullying, a nonprofit organization that seeks to reduce and prevent bullying, cyber-bullying, and other forms of digital abuse.

To promote their message, the Cramers sold shirts, with $2 from each shirt donated in honor of Ezra’s mullet competition journey.





(All photos submitted by Kaleigha Cramer)

The winner of the competition is from Arkansas and will receive a $2,500 prize along with bragging rights.