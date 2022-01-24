Third suspect arrested in murder of Pansey man

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A third suspect has been arrested and charged with capital murder in last year’s shooting of a Pansey man.

Officers say, Elijah Patrick Hazell, 18, was captured in Dothan on Sunday.

Hazell is one of three suspects, including Mykeila Rowser, 21, and Cierra Goodson, 34 who are all charged with capital murder in a robbery allegedly turned deadly of Hardy Gray on November 29, 2021.

Police say all three suspects are likely “acquaintances” of Gray.

Hazell is now in the Houston County Jail with no bond set.

Rowser and Goodson remain in the Houston County Jail with no bond set.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Stay with WDHN News for updates.