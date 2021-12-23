Third man arrested after Morgan County sheriff’s deputy has ear bitten off, officials say

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A third man from north Alabama has been arrested in regards to the Morgan County sheriff’s deputy who had part of his ear bitten off.

Joshua Martin Link, 35, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 22 on an assault charge, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

WKRG previously reported that there were three suspects in connection to the incident and two men had been arrested on charges of obstructing government operations.

Court records show the three men were at a residence on Dec. 14 when authorities were called due to a suicide threat.

According to MCSO, much of the deputy’s ear was bitten off during the struggle, and the officer now needs reconstruction surgery on his ear.