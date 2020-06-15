Third Alabama inmate dies after testing positive for coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The state of Alabama told a federal judge that it is optimistic that it can adequately staff state prisons by a 2022 deadline despite slow progress in hiring. U.S. District Judge Myron had asked the state to explain how it planned to meet the court order to add about 2,000 officers in the next two years. Thompson said the state had only added about 100 officers over the last nine months and had a net loss in supervisors. In a Friday court filing, the prison system said it has developed a pay structure, recruitment campaign and other infrastructure to hire and retain staff and supervisors.

LATEST STORIES