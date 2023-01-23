ALABAMA (WKRG) — High school seniors across America are entering their final semester, and many are already looking forward to a potential college career. As college-bound seniors start to settle on their dream school, many put student life among their top priorities.

According to a recent survey from Inside Higher Ed, students’ top considerations when choosing a college are, in this order: Major/program of interest offered, academic reputation, proximity to home, quality of academic program, cost of tuition, and financial aid package/scholarships. But that’s not all college-bound seniors care about.

Rounding out the list are student life considerations, including: look and feel of campus, size of student population, extracurricular activities, racial diversity/commitment to diversity, and sports teams/athletics.

According to Niche, Alabama students have top-tier in-state options for colleges with the best student life. Both the University of Alabama and Auburn University make the list of colleges with the best student life in America.

The University of Alabama: Ranked #10 overall, behind Penn State and ahead of University of Texas – Austin, Alabama scores an A+ for student life. Alabama has a 4-star rating from more than 4,600 reviews on Niche. Alabama also boasts strong academics, ranking #137 among national universities, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Auburn University: Not far behind Alabama, Auburn University ranks #23 among colleges with the best student life, with an A+ rating. Auburn has a 4-star rating from more than 2,400 reviews on Niche. While slightly trailing its cross-state rival for student life, Auburn Tigers can take pride in beating the Crimson Tide in academics, according to U.S. News and World Report, ranking #97 among national universities.

Alabama seniors looking to leave the state but stay close to home have several options. The University of Georgia, University of Mississippi and Florida State University all score well for student life.