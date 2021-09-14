‘Then honey, they haven’t met me’: Kay Ivey says she ‘fought back and won’ against Facebook ‘ban’

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo Republican Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters after she won the election at a watch party in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey said today that she “fought back and won” after Facebook “banned” her campaign page this morning.

In a statement sent to media outlets this morning, Ivey said that the “ban” was due to her criticism of President Biden.

“Facebook banned my campaign page this morning,” Ivey’s statement said. “We fought back and won. Evidently, they’re upset that I said I’m standing in the way of President Biden to protect Alabamians from this outrageous overreach by the federal government.”

Ivey has been critical of Biden in the wake of his recent announcement that employers with more than 100 must require vaccines or weekly COVID-19 tests to help combat the spread of the virus.

“If big tech thinks they can silence us and that I won’t fight back, then honey, they haven’t met me,” she said. “They have another thing coming. I’m not backing down. I never will. We’re fighting Washington. We’ll fight big tech too.”

This isn’t the first time an Alabama politician has had a run-in with Facebook.

In July, a post by Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth was flagged as “missing context” by the site.

It is unclear how long the governor’s Facebook page was down.

CBS 42 has reached out to Facebook and will update this story when more information becomes available.