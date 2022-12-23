BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the first days of 2022, as snow fell across Birmingham, Rentle Wilson slept out in the cold. Boutwell Auditorium, which had traditionally been used as a warming center in the Magic City, was “unavailable” to help keep residents out of the elements, according to local officials.
In those first days of January 2022 and in the year since, CBS 42 has worked to document the stories of people across central Alabama. Throughout 2022, CBS 42’s journalists have strived to provide our audience with meaningful glimpses into the stories that have impacted our state.
Below is CBS 42’s year in photos, a curation of pictures taken throughout the year that shows the triumphs, tragedies, and everyday lives of Alabamians. Below each photo is a brief description and a link to the story that accompanied it.
The gallery above includes photos from PrideFest, held in Linn Park in June.
The gallery above includes photos from the first annual Airing of the Quilts in Gee’s Bend, Alabama, a small Alabama community world-renowned for its quilters.
The gallery above includes portraits of mothers who participated in CBS 42’s Mothers of Murdered Sons project, which facilitates allowing moms who’ve suffered loss to share their views on community problems and solutions.
The gallery above includes photos from the swearing-in of State Rep. Phillip Ensler, now the only Jew serving in the Alabama Legislature. (Photos by Lee Hedgepeth)