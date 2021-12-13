The World Games 2022 seeks artwork from Alabama students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — Has your child ever dreamed of having their artwork shown all over the world? Well, they have a chance to make that dream a reality.

The World Games 2022 and several corporate partners have teamed up to host an art competition for Alabama high school students, and first-place winners will have their artwork sold worldwide as World Games posters.

Alabama students in grades 9-12 can compete in the competition by submitting their artwork focused on one of three themes:

The World Is Coming!

Sustainability

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Eligible mediums for the contest include paint/sketch, mixed media and photography.

Each theme will have a first-place prize of $500 and have their artwork sold worldwide, a second-place prize of $250, and a third-place prize of $100. All winners will also receive TWG 2022 merchandise and event tickets.

Submissions will be accepted until Jan. 31, 2022. The contest is available to all Alabama public, private, and home school students in grades 9-12. A panel of judges will announce winners in February.

To submit artwork, students must go online to https://twg2022.com/education/.

All proceeds from the sales of the posters will go toward the Birmingham Promise, a nonprofit organization that offers Birmingham City School students college scholarships and a chance to gain paid work experience through internships and apprenticeships.

The World Games 2022 are set to welcome 3,600 elite athletes and visitors from more than 100 countries from July 7-17, 2022.