The Vaccine in Alabama: A Town Hall Special Report

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines? Our doctors have answers. We’re taking your most pressing questions and concerns to Alabama’s top health professionals during our town hall Thursday evening.

“The Vaccine in Alabama” special show will stream within this story from 6:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. CBS 42 Anchors Art Franklin and Sherri Jackson will moderate. The following medical professionals will serve as panelists:

Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama State Health Officer

Dr. Mark Wilson, Jefferson County Health Officer

Dr. Don Williamson, Alabama Hospital Association President

Dr. Michael Saag, Associate Dean for Global Health at UAB School of Medicine

Topics of discussion include: