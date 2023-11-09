MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A study conducted by the online casino, Betway, determined the most popular types of coffee in each state ahead of National Cappuccino Day, which was Wednesday.

Like 29 other states, the state of Alabama searches for lattes the most.

Here are the top 10 most-searched-for coffee drinks across the state of Alabama.

Rank Coffee Drink Google Search Volume 1 Latte 25,000 2 Filter coffee 15,000 3 Cappuccino 12,000 4 Black coffee 12,000 5 Cold brew 10,000 6 Espresso 10,000 7 Mocha 7,500 8 Cafe au lait 7,500 9 Americano 5,000 10 Caramel macchiato 3,500

The research was conducted by Betway analyzing the average Google search volume for each state across the United States as well as key Canadian cities over the past 12 months.

