MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A study conducted by the online casino, Betway, determined the most popular types of coffee in each state ahead of National Cappuccino Day, which was Wednesday.
Like 29 other states, the state of Alabama searches for lattes the most.
Here are the top 10 most-searched-for coffee drinks across the state of Alabama.
|Rank
|Coffee Drink
|Google Search Volume
|1
|Latte
|25,000
|2
|Filter coffee
|15,000
|3
|Cappuccino
|12,000
|4
|Black coffee
|12,000
|5
|Cold brew
|10,000
|6
|Espresso
|10,000
|7
|Mocha
|7,500
|8
|Cafe au lait
|7,500
|9
|Americano
|5,000
|10
|Caramel macchiato
|3,500
The research was conducted by Betway analyzing the average Google search volume for each state across the United States as well as key Canadian cities over the past 12 months.
ALSO ON WKRG.com: