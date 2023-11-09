MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A study conducted by the online casino, Betway, determined the most popular types of coffee in each state ahead of National Cappuccino Day, which was Wednesday.

Like 29 other states, the state of Alabama searches for lattes the most.

Here are the top 10 most-searched-for coffee drinks across the state of Alabama.

RankCoffee DrinkGoogle Search Volume
1Latte25,000
2Filter coffee15,000
3Cappuccino12,000
4Black coffee12,000
5Cold brew10,000
6Espresso10,000
7Mocha7,500
8Cafe au lait7,500
9Americano5,000
10Caramel macchiato3,500

The research was conducted by Betway analyzing the average Google search volume for each state across the United States as well as key Canadian cities over the past 12 months.

