The Gulf South Conference delays the start of fall Competition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) — More changes for the upcoming sporting season due to COVID-19 precautions. The Gulf South Conference (GSC) announced Thursday, they will delay the start of intercollegiate competition in the fall semester to either the last week of September or the first week of October. Spring Hill College is a member of the GSC for the sports of men & women’s soccer and women’s golf.

The Board of Directors approved the delay on Tuesday afternoon and provided a period of time for institutions to inform their student-athletes.

Administrators from across the league will jointly work on a schedule that fits the timeline for competition in an effort to provide a meaningful fall competition season for conference members. To accommodate this new schedule, soccer, volleyball, and football will exclusively play against conference opponents.

Additionally, a corresponding delay to the beginning of official practices will be instituted.

New schedules and additional details on the implementation of the delayed fall season will be distributed by the conference as they are approved by the membership.

The conference will continue to monitor the situation and will be prepared to make any further changes prior to the start of practice for the adjusted championship segment.

