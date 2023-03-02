DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Over four months, the double murder of a Dothan couple, which took place over two states, has shaken the community, brought multiple arrests and leaves one suspect on the run. See the timeline for a full list of events.

Damien Bell and Shauna Terry were last seen alive leaving a Dothan motel in early July. Nearly a month later, the couple was found dead on a Florida property.

Since the discovery of the bodies, seven total arrests have been made in the Dothan double murder case.

Four persons have been charged with murder, corpse abuse, and first-degree kidnapping, with the newest being Davante Laquae Williams, arrested on October 4.

Three persons have been charged with hindering prosecution, with the newest being Cherral Willis, also arrested on October 4.

One person is still at large.

Here is an up-to-date timeline of events:

On July 8, 2022, Damien Bell and his girlfriend, Shauna Terry were last seen in Dothan leaving the Adams Inn motel at 3145 Mongomery Highway.

On July 11, the Dothan Police Department received a missing person report on Bell and Terry.

Nearly a month after the report was filed, on July 28, the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Dothan Police Department that prompted them to search private property along Long Round Bay Road in Bonifay, Fl.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office cadaver dogs, along with multiple law enforcement agencies, found human remains buried on a portion of the property believed to be Bell and Terry. The bodies were examined by the Florida Medical Examiners Officer.

On July 29, Dothan Police Department executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Dutch street in Dothan, suspecting one of the murders may have taken place there. Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, of Bonifay, was arrested and charged with one count of murder in Holmes County, and one count of murder in Dothan, for the deaths of Bell and Terry.

A joint investigation began in the double murder case, executed by the Dothan Police Department and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

On August 4, the Dothan Police Department arrested David Allen Bastian, 37, of Port Saint Lucie, Fl. Bastien was charged with one count of capital murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping, and one count of abuse of a corpse.

On August 7, a third suspect was arrested in the case. Joshua Deavours Parks, 36, of Dothan was arrested and charged with capital murder, corpse abuse, and first-degree kidnapping.

In Late September, Dothan police identified and arrested two suspects for hindering prosecution. Quantashia Johnson, 27, of Dothan, and Cathleen Harvis, 26, of Enterprise were both arrested and charged with one count of hindering prosecution in the first degree, each holding a $15,000 bond. The two women were accused of providing housing and vehicles for MacAuther Hawkins and DeVante Laquae Williams, who were identified as suspects in the case.

In the early morning of October 4, the U.S Marshals, along with the Dothan Police Department made two arrests in the murder investigation. The arrests occurred at a home in the 700 block of Third Avenue in Dothan. Davante Laquae Williams, 32, of Dothan, was arrested and charged with capital murder, kidnapping in the first degree, and abuse of a corpse. As of October 4, Williams has no bond.

During the search of the Third Avenue home, police also arrested Cherral Willis, 33, of Dothan. Willis is accused of assisting Williams in evading capture and has been charged with hindering prosecution in the first degree. This marked the third arrest for hindering prosecution in this case.

As of October 4, MacAuthur Hawkins is still at large.

Stay with WDHN for updates on this developing story.