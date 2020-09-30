The Alabama Disabled American Veterans to assist ill or injured veterans, family with Disaster Relief funds applications

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With those impacted by Hurricane Sally, the Alabama Disabled American Veterans plan to help them with their Disaster Relief funds applications.

Full release is below:

The Alabama Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will be assisting ill or injured veterans or a family (one per household), who were affected by Hurricane Sally, with Disaster Relief funds applications at the Veterans Recovery Resources Center.

The event will be held on Wednesday, September 30th, and Thursday, October 1st at the Veterans Recovery.

Location: Resources Center located at 1156 Springhill Avenue, Mobile 36604.

-Wednesday, September 30, 10 am to 3 pm

-Thursday, October 1, 10 am to 12 noon

Please bring evidence that you are a disabled veteran or a family member (entitled to a VA benefit) of a disabled veteran.

Examples of proofs of eligibility documents:

-Picture of VA ID card

-Copy of VA Awards Letter (First Page Only)

-Copy of VA Application for VA Compensation Benefits (Page 8) —– -Copy of DD 214

-VA Claim Number

