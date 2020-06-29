Teens charged in shooting that killed 1, injured 2 in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police confirm one person died and another two people were hurt following a shooting on 24th Avenue East and 3rd Street in Tuscaloosa Saturday night.

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Jeffrey Charles.

Officers say it happened around 10 p.m. Saturday. A large gathering or party was going on in the neighborhood at the time of the shooting, authorities report. After interviewing numerous witnesses and examining evidence, it was discovered that several subjects had engaged in a physical altercation, during which firearms were drawn and multiple shots were fired.

Charles was not a part of the fight, but was an innocent bystander, according to police reports.

Two suspects were identified, located, and charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of murder and booked into jail. Johnneius Wilson, 16, and 16-year-old Keyonta Jones each have a bond set at $210,000.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be developed and more suspects arrested in the future.

