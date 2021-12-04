Teenager shot at Vestavia Hills church

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager was shot inside a Vestavia Hills church gymnasium on Friday night.

Police and other first responders responded to calls of a shooting at the Church of the Latter-Day Saints on Altadena Road around 8:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

An 18-year-old was shot and has been transported to UAB, Money said. The teen’s is expected to survive, police have said.

Deputy Chief David Agee said at a press conference that a man described to be in his mid-20s played a few games of basketball with teens who he did not know in the gym before he began shooting.

Agee said at this time the shooting appeared to be “unprovoked.”

Police are still searching for the man, who Agee said should be considered armed and dangerous.

