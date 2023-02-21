ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A teen was arrested Monday and charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing another teen in Atmore, according to Atmore Police.

Police said officers responded to Atmore Community Hospital at about 10 p.m. Monday. Police said the shooting suspect drove the victim to the hospital. The victim was unresponsive when she arrived and died from her injuries, according to police.

Police believe the shooting happened “in a vehicle near an intersection on Carver Avenue,” according to a department news release. The suspect, who is under the age of 18 and will not be identified at this time, was arrested and taken to the Escambia County, Ala. Detention Center.

Police said they are still investigating the shooting.