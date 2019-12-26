Teen charged as adult in Escatawpa stabbing

ESATAWPA, Ala. (WKRG) — Tyler William Reed, 15-years-old, is charged with aggravated assault for stabbing a Lucedale man.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, December 15, both the victim; a family friend, and Reed were at the teen’s home for a Christmas get together.

At 6:30 p.m. David Michael Woodard, 37, was stabbed in the chest by Reed.

Reed is in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center without bond as the Sheriff’s department investigates the incident further.

They have found no motive for the stabbing at this time.

LATEST STORIES: