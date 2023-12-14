PIKE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A 15-year-old accused of shooting his brother to death earlier this year will not be released from the Pike County Jail before his trial.

Pike County Judge Steven Curtis issued the order denying 15-year-old William Speros’s bond on Monday, December 11.

Bail in this case is due to be denied because there is no condition or combination of conditions of release that will reasonably ensure the Defendant’s (Speros) appearance in court or protect the safety of the community or any person, specifically the individuals included on the Defendant’s list of potential victims that he intends to kill. Pike County Judge Steven Curtis

Speros was arrested in early October after the Pike County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in the Banks community after a father had found his 17-year-old son shot to death in their backyard. The 17-year-old had been missing since the day before the body was found.

According to Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas, while interviewing Speros, he confessed to shooting his 17-year-old brother while sitting on the couch on Monday, October 2, before dragging his body 60 yards to the back of the property, where it was later found.

Sheriff Thomas said that during the investigation, officers found a list in Speros’ backpack containing the names of each person living in his home and had descriptions about how he would kill each person on the list.

Speros was initially charged with Murder as a Juvenile and held in a Juvenile Detention Center until Judge Curtis ordered he be charged as an adult on Thursday, December 7. He was 14 when the alleged crime occurred.