Tarkenton: Hurts will be ‘steal of the draft’

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

NFL Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton knows a few things about quarterbacks who can pass and run. He says former Alabama dual threat quarterback Jalen Hurts will be the “steal of the draft.”

The NFL Draft takes place April 23-25.

“Hurts has got as good as good a make-up as a human being as you can have,” Tarkenton told KFAN Radio in Minnesota Monday. “He played as good as anyone last year, including the guy down at LSU (Joe Burrow) who’s going to go number one. At worst, he’s the second best quarterback in the class.”

Tarkenton says Hurts showed great character at Alabama where he took the Tide to two national championship games before losing the starting job to Tua Tagovailoa. Furthermore, Tarkenton says, Hurts showed last year at Oklahoma that he can throw the football

“He has become an NFL passer,” Tarkenton said. “He can throw at an NFL level.This guy has more character, more savvy, big and strong and a good demeanor. Some team is going to be very happy to get him.”

Most draft pundits predict that Hurts will be taken in the third round.