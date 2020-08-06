Talladega fall weekend adds Xfinity race

(WKRG) — A third race has been added to NASCAR’s weekend at the Talladega Superspeedway Oct. 3-4. NASCAR Thursday announced that an Xfinity Series will now be a part of the weekend.

The 300-mile race will take place at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, right after the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series event. The main event, the YellaWood 500 Cup Series race is scheduled to get the green flag at 1:00 Sunday.

This is the first time that an Xfinity Series race (previously known as the Grand National, Busch, and Nationwide series) will take place at Talladega in the fall.

“We are thrilled to have the NASCAR Xfinity Series join our NASCAR Playoffs weekend,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton in a statement. “Over the years, the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series in the fall have seen some of the most exciting racing and incredible finishes. The Xfinity Series, too, has been a pillar of so many memorable battles here, and now to have those drivers back for a playoff run, it’s going to get really fun. What a weekend!”

