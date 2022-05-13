GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Online court documents reveal the latest movements in the cases involving two people charged in a shooting that left two others dead in the fall of 2021.

Kevon Yenovi Williams of Georgia and Morgan Taylor Young of Guntersville both face charges of capital murder in the deaths of 19-year-old Elias Gaspar Escobar of Boaz and an unnamed 17-year-old male juvenile. The two were killed in a shooting at the Taco Bell in Guntersville last September.

According to Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson at the time, both victims were declared dead at the scene.

On a May 4 status hearing, one of Williams’ two defense attorneys filed a motion to withdraw from the case, which was granted. The court then appointed attorney Enza Giles to represent Williams, alongside attorney Brian M. White.

Based on court records, Williams’ case has been reset for a status review, scheduled for September 6 at 1:30 p.m. at the Marshall County Courthouse.

Young, though only recently arrested and charged in the case, has already entered a plea of “not guilty” to each of her four charges on May 4, according to court records.

Court documents also state that Young’s age makes her ineligible for youthful offender status in her case, where she faces two charges of murder and one charge of capital murder, along with a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery.

Young’s case is scheduled for a status review on September 6 at 9 a.m. at the Marshall County Courthouse.

In October 2021, a grand jury indicted Williams for their deaths. Court documents filed on October 6 say Williams claimed he acted in self-defense. Those documents also asked for a bond to be set and mentioned that his family relies on Williams for living expenses.

Three vehicles that were at the scene at the time were believed to be involved and were processed: a dark Nissan sedan, a silver Dodge pickup truck, and a silver Mazda sedan.

Both remain in the custody of the Marshall County Jail.