Sylacauga nurse who worked at hospital for 43 years dies from COVID-19

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Coosa Valley Medical Center (CVMC) in Sylacauga is mourning the loss of one of its nurses who passed away due to COVID-19.

Betty Grier Gallaher had been with the hospital for over 43 years, according to a Facebook post from CVMC.

“Mrs. Betty always had a smile on her face and was our encourager. She was a nurse’s nurse. She embodied our charge to care for patients- mind, body, and spirit. She was always gentle and cared deeply for her patients. We mourn her loss and celebrate her life. We extend our sincere condolences to her family,” Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Operating Officer ay CVMC Amy Price said.

