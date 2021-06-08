Suspected human body remains found in Blakely

EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WDHN) — Suspected human remains have been found near a home on the 100 Block of Fort Gaines Street in Blakely.

Early County Sheriff William Price requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) assist with human body remains that were found Tuesday morning.

One body bag was removed from the scene and an eyewitness told WDHN he saw what appeared to be bones being loaded into the bag.

This is an active, ongoing investigation with Early County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

